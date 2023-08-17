C.L. Aggarwal DAV Model School, Chd

Science week was observed at the school. Students of classes III to X participated in this event. The objective of the event was not only to inculcate scientific attitude and research mindedness but also to create interest in Science. Class-wise activities were organised in school during this week. A special assembly was conducted to highlight the importance of Science in our day-to-day life. Keeping in sync with the theme, a number of activities including poster, video, collage-making and quiz were organised for the students. The week concluded with an exhibition. Principal Jyotika Ahuja appreciated the efforts made by the science faculty and students.