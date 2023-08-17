C.L. Aggarwal DAV Model School, Chd

Science week was observed at the school. Students of classes III to X participated in this event. The objective of the event was not only to inculcate scientific attitude and research mindedness but also to create interest in Science. Class-wise activities were organised in school during this week. A special assembly was conducted to highlight the importance of Science in our day-to-day life. Keeping in sync with the theme, a number of activities including poster, video, collage-making and quiz were organised for the students. The week concluded with an exhibition. Principal Jyotika Ahuja appreciated the efforts made by the science faculty and students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh
Many areas in Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts inun...
Himachal Pradesh University professor's body retrieved; death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 14
The body is retrieved 2km away from the disaster spot
High Court issues notice to Punjab on plea seeking quashing of move to dissolve gram panchayats
The petition says the notification dated August 10 is ‘total...
Nuh violence: FIR registered against those making provocative speeches at Palwal mahapanchayat
FIR registered under Sections 153-A and 505 of the IPC