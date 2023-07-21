Calligraphy contest at Shivalik Public School, Patiala

The school organised a calligraphy competition in all three languages (English, Hindi and Punjabi). Students of Classes I to XII took part in the competition with great enthusiasm. The aim of the competition was to encourage the students to write neatly. The students exhibited their writing skills through different forms of calligraphic fonts. The assessment was done by the teachers on the basis of writing style, curves and beautification.
