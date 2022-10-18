Cambridage global School, Thural

The School organised "Rhymes" — a competition for LKG/UKG students and an English calligraphy competition for students of Class I. Principal Sushil Awasthi awarded the certificates to Pratyush, Anshika Rana, Samanvi for winning the first prize and to Rihan Bhuria, Abida, Rudransh for securing the second position. Raghav Chauhan, Shreya, Aadvik were felicitated for winning the third prize in these competitions. He motivated the rest of students to take part in such competitions. Managing Director of the school Tania Jamwal and Secretary Nitin Jamwal congratulated the winners.