Cambridge Global School, Thural, organises drawing competition

The school organised an exciting drawing competition for its students on Earth Day. The event aimed to promote environmental awareness and creativity among the young minds. Participants showcased their artistic talents by creating stunning artworks highlighting the importance of preserving the planet. The competition saw enthusiastic participation from students of all classes. The artworks ranged from vivid landscapes to intricate depictions of endangered species, showcasing the students’ deep understanding of environmental issues. The event was a collaborative effort by the school’s art department and the environmental club. The judges, comprising art teachers and environmental experts, had a challenging task in selecting the winners due to the exceptional quality of the submissions. The winners of the competition are awarded with certificates.

