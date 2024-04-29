Cambridge Global School, Thural, organises drawing competition

The school organised an exciting drawing competition for its students on Earth Day. The event aimed to promote environmental awareness and creativity among the young minds. Participants showcased their artistic talents by creating stunning artworks highlighting the importance of preserving the planet. The competition saw enthusiastic participation from students of all classes. The artworks ranged from vivid landscapes to intricate depictions of endangered species, showcasing the students’ deep understanding of environmental issues. The event was a collaborative effort by the school’s art department and the environmental club. The judges, comprising art teachers and environmental experts, had a challenging task in selecting the winners due to the exceptional quality of the submissions. The winners of the competition are awarded with certificates.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah
The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...
3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh
The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...
Pakistani boat carrying Rs 600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held
Coast Guard, ATS, NCB act after tip-off on vessel entering I...
Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’
Singh, who went missing on April 22, left for Delhi's domest...