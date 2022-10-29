Cambridge International School, Palampur

A rangoli competition was organised in the pre-primary department to mark the occasion of Diwali. Mothers of pre-primary students exhibited their creative skills by making beautiful patterns using different colours, fresh flowers, diyas and other decorative materials. The winners, along with many other noteworthy participants, were given token of appreciation for their artistic skills. It was a chance for mothers to have 'fun, me-time' and showcase their team work. It was also a colourful day full of festivity at CISP.