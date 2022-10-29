Cambridge International School, Palampur

A rangoli competition was organised in the pre-primary department to mark the occasion of Diwali. Mothers of pre-primary students exhibited their creative skills by making beautiful patterns using different colours, fresh flowers, diyas and other decorative materials. The winners, along with many other noteworthy participants, were given token of appreciation for their artistic skills. It was a chance for mothers to have 'fun, me-time' and showcase their team work. It was also a colourful day full of festivity at CISP.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
New IT rules to put greater obligations on social media platforms to act against unlawful content, misinformation, says IT minister
The govt on Friday notified rules under which it would set u...
Social media platforms turning into potent instruments in ‘toolkit’ of terror groups, Jaishankar says at UN meet in Delhi
Was addressing a meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-...
Both BJP, AAP responsible for sending Yamuna to ICU, says 'waterman' Rajendra Singh
Political slugfest around Yamuna crisis/frothing in Delhi am...
Manish Sisodia plays audio to show ‘BJP man’ ‘discussing’ party’s bid to poach AAP MLAs
The senior AAP leader plays the audio tape at a press confer...