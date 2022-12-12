Cambridge students show creativity in Science Congress

Children Science Congress not only kindles curiosity of the children, but also provides them an opportunity to unfold their creativity and stretch their imagination, and build on their scientific skills. Arnav Rana of Class IX of Cambridge International School, Palampur, was selected for district-level Scientific Project Report and Titiksha of Class VII got selected for district-level Mathematical Olympiad. The district-level competition was held for three days from December 1 to 3 in Nagrota Surian. Akshara of Class IX has been selected to participate in the state-level Scientific Project Report which is going to be held in the IIT, Mandi.