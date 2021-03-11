Camp for Girl Guides at Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

The Girl Guide unit of the school organised a two-day camp on the school campus. The camp was conducted in the evenings. Ritika Azad, Guide Captain, along with Sr Kusum, Vice-Principal, guided the Guides. They were trained in tent pitching and flag hoisting under the guidance of Manisha Swami and Indu Bala, associate state training commissioners at Scouts and Guides, Chandigarh. They were also assisted by Anu Sharma and Poonam Manchanda the teachers from school. Day 2 commenced with Zumba and aerobics, followed by no gas cooking. Guides also practised all types of knots and hitches in Dwitya Sopan. On World Environment Day, the Guides planted saplings on the school premises. The camp concluded with a rendition of prayer song of the Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG). The Guide team of the school thanked Sr Arti, Principal of the school, for providing them with an opportunity to grow together and discover themselves.
