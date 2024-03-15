Campus Notes : Anant varsity’s design entrance exam to be held in five languages

PTI

Ahmedabad: Anant National University, Ahmedabad, has announced the commencement of second round of the Anant Design Entrance and Proficiency Test (ADEPT) — the university’s online entrance test for the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) Programme.

This round of ADEPT will be offered in five languages: English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, and Tamil.

This pioneering move marks the first instance in India where a design institution evaluates creativity and innovation aptitude in languages beyond the traditionally chosen English. The design entrance test is set to be conducted online on April 7, 2024. Registration is now open and will close on March 31, 2024.

Jamia introduces three new departments

new delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has introduced three new departments at the varsity for Law, Dental Sciences and Medical Sciences, according to an official notification.With the new additions, JMI now has over 48 departments that offer various courses to students. The Ministry of Education, in a letter on March 6, gave a nod to add the departments to the existing ones. These departments must also serve as the department of studies.

