Capacity building at DAV Public School, Patiala

The school organised a two-day capacity building programme on the motto ‘Work together, rise together’ under the aegis of DAVCAE, New Delhi. The main aim of the workshop was to adopt various techniques to make the teaching-learning process more effective. More than 90 teachers from different CBSE schools of Patiala, Nabha, Moonak, Kakrala, Badshahpur and Samana participated. During this informative venture, 13 master trainers from different schools participated. The participants were encouraged to adopt effective teaching-learning techniques. In the end of the workshop, Principal Vivek Tiwari presented a vote of thanks to the resource persons and conveyed a message to the trainee teachers that they should adopt these efficient techniques in their teaching-learning process.

#CBSE