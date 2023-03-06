Career Academy, Patiala, students excel in Craft Mela

Students participated in a mehndi competition held at the Craft Mela at Sheesh Mahal, Patiala. They exhibited their love for the rich Indian culture by bringing together the knowledge of medicinal herbs with lovely sentiments and beliefs. Jashleen Kaur, Harsimran Cheema, Chandani and Simarpreet Kaur were adjudged first, second and third, respectively. The winners were awarded certificates. Principal Punam Dhiman appreciated the efforts of victorious students for their creativity and imagination.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter in UP’s Prayagraj
Umesh Pal, the key witness in 2005 former BSP MLA Raju Pal m...
Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody ends, to be produced in court today
He was arrested by the investigative agency in a case pertai...
Lokayukta likely to issue lookout notice against accused BJP MLA in Karnataka bribery case
According to sources in Lokayukta, they have learnt that Vir...
Tourists create ruckus at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh
A video of the incident has been doing the rounds of social ...
Amitabh Bachchan injured on Hyderabad set of 'Project K', returns to Mumbai home
In a post on his personal blog, the 80-year-old actor says h...