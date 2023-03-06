Career Academy, Patiala, students excel in Craft Mela

Students participated in a mehndi competition held at the Craft Mela at Sheesh Mahal, Patiala. They exhibited their love for the rich Indian culture by bringing together the knowledge of medicinal herbs with lovely sentiments and beliefs. Jashleen Kaur, Harsimran Cheema, Chandani and Simarpreet Kaur were adjudged first, second and third, respectively. The winners were awarded certificates. Principal Punam Dhiman appreciated the efforts of victorious students for their creativity and imagination.