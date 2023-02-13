Career fair at Ryan International School, Chandigarh

A career fair was organised in the school lawns, where parents and students gathered to seek career guidance from representatives of various universities. Some of the participating institutes were Amity University, Ashoka University, ICFAI University, Pearl Academy, UPES University, Karnavati University, International Institute of Sports and Management, Atria University, SP Jain School of Global Management, Whistling Woods International, Rishihood University, Jagran LakeCity University, Chitkara University, IDP, Thapar University, UID University and BML Munjal University.