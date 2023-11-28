Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated its Annual Day with a musical play, “The Glory of Redemption”. This was set in an ancient time and was based on the story of two women, whose lives are interwoven through a confluence of events. Although the play represented the life of people more than 3,000 years ago, it is as relevant and applicable to today’s situation as it was then. The programme began with a prayer dance and ended with gidda and bhangra. The musical play was interspersed with various vibrant, colourful dances and soulful songs sung by the school choir. The chief guest was Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director, School Education. He congratulated the students, staff and management of the school for a stellar performance. The school received an overwhelming response and support from the parents to make the event a resounding success.
