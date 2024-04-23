Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh, hosts ‘Cadet Coffee Times’

The NCC Naval Wing cadets of the school hosted an event ‘Cadet Coffee Times’ — a talk show founded in the school under the guidance of Principal Sister Shanta Fernandes. The event was attended by prominent personalities of Suvichar Think Tank, including Gen VP Malik (former Army Chief), Vivek Atray (retired IAS officer and motivational speaker), Dr HK Bali (renowned interventional cardiologist), Neena Singh (former executive vice-president, HDFC Bank), Col DS Cheema (author and management consultant) and guest of honour Capt Dr Ranjana Malik, former president, AWWA. The talk centred around themes of mental wellness, anxiety and stress in students, and how to prevent the same. The students eagerly listened as these mentors shared their views and opinions. They brought up many insightful ideas, how India has progressed, become a better place, and what the students, as the future of this country, should be doing to become better individuals. Gen VP Malik pointed out the advancements made in countless fields by women in India. Vivek Atray mentioned how it is a person’s independent way of thinking that ends up influencing their avenues. Col DS Cheema quoted the famous book, a Tale of Two Cities, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times”. He connected this to contemporary India, and how one should focus on the bright side.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.