Carmel Convent School, Sec-9, Chd

The Netra Foundation, a non-profit organisation founded by Sharanya Jain, a Class XII student at the school, in collaboration with the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH-32), distributed Low Vision Aids (LVAs) to nine visually impaired students from the Institute for the Blind, Sector 26, Chandigarh, enhancing the vision of some and allowing the others to see for the first time. The LVA’s were distributed at the Eye Department of the GMCH-32. The low vision aids were personalised to suit the requirements of the beneficiary students.
