CBSE Clusters XVII Kho Kho tournament ends at St Joseph’s Sen Sec School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

The three-day CBSE Clusters XVII Kho Kho Tournament, hosted this year by the school, was declared open in a resplendent event, well punctuated with a beautiful cultural programme. Twenty schools from Banur, Rajpura, Samana, Sangrur, Talwandi Sabo, Patiala, Chandigarh and Mohali participated in different matches of kho-kho in the under-19 category for the boys’ and the girls’ teams. The ceremony was formerly inaugurated by chief guest Bindu Arora, District Education and Regional Officer, Chandigarh. The closing ceremony was graced by chief guest Shipra Bansal, Chairperson, CCPCR, Chandigarh. The winning trophy in the girls’ category was lifted by St Joseph’s Sen Sec School, Chandigarh, and by MDAV School, Sector 22, Chandigarh, in the boys’ category. Sant Ishar Singh School, Sangrur, and Holy Mary School, Banur, proclaimed the first runner-up trophy in the girls and boys’ category. The second runner-up trophy was shared by MDAV School, Sector 22, Chandigarh, and Holy Mary School, Patiala, in the girls’ category and Ganga International School, Nirwana, and Shishu Niketan School, Sector 22, Chandigarh, in the boys’ category. The list of the dazzling stars of the tournament includes Virender (boys) of MDAV School, Sector 22, Chandigarh, and Shikha (girls) of St Joseph’s Sen Sec School, Chandogarh declared as the Best All Rounder for the Tournament. Ishmeet Singh (boys) of Holy Mary School, Banur, and Inayat (girls) of St Joseph’s Sen Sec School, Chandigarh, made their mark as the Best Defenders and Shubham (boys) of Shishu Niketan School, Sector 22, Chandigarh, and Simranjit Kaur (girls) of Ganga International School as Best Chasers.

