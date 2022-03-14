CBSE expert panel to probe Class X Odia paper discrepancies

New Delhi, March14
The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday set up an expert committee to probe into the alleged discrepancies in the question and answer key of Odia paper of Class X first term examinations.
On the basis of the report of the expert committee, appropriate decision will be taken by the board within 24 hours.
"A dispute has been received from a school regarding the answer key of Odia subject in Class Xclaiming that the answers given in the answer key for some questions are wrong," the CBSE said in a statement.
"Therefore, with a view to ascertain to the factual position, an expert committee to examine the discrepancies raised in the representation," it said.
"An appropriate decision will be taken by the board within 24 hours, on the basis of the report of the expert committee," it added.
The CBSE on Saturday communicated the result of first term examination to the respective schools.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Covid vaccination for 12-14-year-olds, booster for all 60-plus from March 16
Biological E’s Corbevax will be administered to them
5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap
The injured have been admitted to local hospital
Senior advocate Amol Rattan Singh Sidhu tipped to be new Punjab Advocate-General
Sidhu has been the president of Punjab and Haryana High Cour...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukraine, Russia resume talks as fighting nears Kyiv
Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak tweets a photo...
Will miss this House, have a huge responsibility now: Bhagwant Mann after resigning as Sangrur MP
Says AAP is not new, knows how to run governments