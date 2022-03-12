CBSE has communicated Term-1 examination results for Class X to schools: Official

New Delhi, March 12
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has communicated the results of the Term-1 exams for Class X to the schools, according to an official.
Last year, the CBSE had announced that the board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. The Term-1 exams for major subjects were held between November 30 and December 11 last year.
"The performance of the Term-1 exams for Class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only the scores in theory have been communicated as internal assessment or practical scores are already available with the schools," the official said.
The board released the date-sheet for the Term-2 exams on Friday. The exams will commence from April 26.
