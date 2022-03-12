In the News

CBSE has communicated Term-1 examination results for Class X to schools: Official

CBSE has communicated Term-1 examination results for Class X to schools: Official

Istock

PTI

New Delhi, March 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has communicated the results of the Term-1 exams for Class X to the schools, according to an official.

Last year, the CBSE had announced that the board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. The Term-1 exams for major subjects were held between November 30 and December 11 last year.

"The performance of the Term-1 exams for Class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only the scores in theory have been communicated as internal assessment or practical scores are already available with the schools," the official said.

The board released the date-sheet for the Term-2 exams on Friday. The exams will commence from April 26.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony

2
Amritsar

A day after Assembly poll results, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomes power shift in Punjab

3
Nation

Indian missile 'mistakenly' falls in Pakistan, government orders probe

4
Punjab

Charanjit Singh Channi resigns as Chief Minister; Punjab Assembly dissolved

5
Punjab

Amarinder targets Congress leadership for blaming party's bad showing in Punjab on his tenure

6
Entertainment

Miss Bikini Universe India 2018 and Congress candidate Archana Gautam has 756K followers, but got only 1,519 votes in UP elections

7
Nation

PM Modi meets mother Hiraben in Gandhinagar; enjoys a meal with her

8
Punjab

Thank you sir, says Kejriwal after Modi congratulates AAP on its Punjab victory

9
Punjab

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

10
J & K

Co-pilot killed, pilot injured as Army helicopter crashes near LoC in north Kashmir

Don't Miss

View All
India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record
Sports

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

‘I weigh everything I eat’
Entertainment

Know Dream Girl Hema Malini’s secret to her ever youthful look

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out
Punjab Election

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study
Nation

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face at his wedding
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

Old video of political satirist Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

You win some, you lose some
Lifestyle

You win some, you lose some; Punjabi celebs who won and who didn't

In death, Himachal Pradesh girl gives new lease of life to four
Chandigarh

In death, 11-year-old Himachal girl gives new lease of life to four

Top Stories

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann arrives at Raj Bhavan to meet governor

Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab governor, stakes claim to form govt

Says each MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party will work for the progr...

4 terrorists killed, 1 held in separate encounters in J-K

Pakistani commander of JeM, 3 other terrorists killed in J-K

The encounters take place in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kupwara ...

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Gokulpuri

13 fire tenders rushed to the site

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Speculative, may create panic: Govt

US President Biden nominates Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan as his envoy to Netherlands

US President Biden nominates Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan as his envoy to Netherlands

An immigrant to the US from Kashmir, Duggal, 50, has been ra...

Cities

View All

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won’t be easy for Congress now

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won't be easy for Congress now

Amritsar: 3 ASIs among 7 cops booked

Carjacking reported behind GNDH, Amritsar, 3 held

Amritsar: Man found murdered at Bhagtanwala grain market

Amritsar: Man ends life, case against wife, in-laws

FM through by a whisker

Manpreet Badal saves security deposit by thin margin

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Won’t issue LoI to pvt firm: Chandigarh to powermen

Won't issue letter of intent to pvt firm: Chandigarh to powermen

Chandigarh-Dubai flight to resume from March 14

Chandigarh sees 11 cases, active load now 60

Chandigarh: Education Department warns of action against minority schools

Chandigarh school seeks Aadhaar for admission of wards

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Gokulpuri

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Justice Vipin Sanghi appointed Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Delhi Police personnel to pay double penalty if found flouting traffic norms

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on MC election?

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on Jalandhar MC election?

Kartarpur: I have already served this area for 8 years as cop, says Balkar Singh

Despite AAP tsunami, its Bholath candidate loses security deposit

Victory, defeat are two sides of coin, says Cong’s Sunder Sham Arora

Had just 18 days for my solo campaign: Nawanshahr candidate Angad Saini

LIT Chairman resigns

LIT Chairman resigns

7 test positive in Ludhiana district

Domestic help attempts to commit robbery, 2 nabbed

Man shoots self, critical

Industries Minister Kotli loses deposit in Khanna

Be punctual, doctors told

Be punctual, doctors told

Release pension on time, demands panel

Experts dwell on biz strategies for growth and performance

4 of thieves’ gang held

Six Congress candidates lose security deposit