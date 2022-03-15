CBSE re-evaluates Class X Odia OMR sheets

New Delhi, March 15
The CBSE has re-evaluated the OMR sheets of the Class X Odia exam with the correct answer key approved by an expert committee that benefitted over 28,000 students, officials said on Tuesday.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday set up an expert committee to probe into the alleged discrepancies in the question and answer key of Odia's paper of class 10 first term examination.
"It was directed by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan that the dispute must be resolved within the next 24 hours and students' grievance addressed immediately and appropriately.
“Accordingly, with a view to ascertaining the factual position, an expert committee was constituted by CBSE for examining the discrepancies mentioned in the representation," the CBSE said in an official statement.
The panel submitted its report at 6 pm on Monday. Based on the report, the CBSE evaluated the OMRs of Odia Class X term one exam with the correct answer key approved by the expert panel, it said. "The revised performance of students has been since sent to the schools concerned for onward information of the students. A total of 28.310 students have benefitted as a result of this revision," the CBSE added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Sonia cracks whip, asks PCC chiefs of Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa to resign
Move comes on the eve of G-23 meet called at Kapil Sibal’s r...
Gandhis should step aside from leadership role: Kapil Sibal
Sonia Gandhi in the CWC on Sunday had offered to step aside ...
Wearing of hijab not essential religious practice in Islam, rules Karnataka High Court; upholds ban
Court dismisses petitions filed by Muslim girls seeking perm...
Punjab lifts all Covid restrictions
There is no bar now on assembly of people in weddings, cinem...
Hijab ban in classroom: Plea in SC challenges Karnataka HC verdict
Petition filed by a Muslim student against the high court ju...