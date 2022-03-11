CBSE term-II board exams for Class 10 and 12 from April 26

New Delhi, Mar 11
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced that the term-II board exams for Class 10 and 12 will commence from April 26.
Last year, the CBSE had announced that board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms.
Term I exams have already been held, while the term-II exams commence from April 26 for both classes.
While releasing the date sheets for term-II exams, the Board said on Friday that it has given a considerable gap between two exams keeping in mind that the schools were closed due to the pandemic.
"As the schools were closed due to pandemic which has led to learning losses, therefore, more gap has been given between the two examinations in almost all the subjects in both the classes," it said.
It also said that other competitive examinations including JEE-Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet.
"These date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 35,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subject examinations of a student fall on the same date," it said.
