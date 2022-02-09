CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes X, XII in offline mode from April 26

PTI

New Delhi, February 9

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct second-term board examination for classes X and XII in offline mode from April 26, officials said on Wednesday.

“The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

“The theory exams will begin from April 26, 2022. The datesheet for classes X and XII will be released soon,” he added.