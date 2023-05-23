Cecil Convent School, Ambala Cantt

Students of Class VII of the school visited The Tribune printing press in Chandigarh. During this informative visit, they were told about the process of publishing a newspaper. They were given a peep into the printing process of a daily newspaper and also how news is compiled, sorted and edited. The trip was coordinated by Jaspal Singh, Admin Officer of the school, along with other staff members.
