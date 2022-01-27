Chandigarh schools to start physical classes for X to XII from Feb 1

Tribune School Desk

Chandigarh, January 27

Schools in Chandigarh will begin physical classes for standard X to XII from February 1. Banwarilal Purohit, Chandigarh Administrator, on Thursday reviewed the pandemic situation in the city and has decided to lift restrictions.

The notification read that all the students of age group of more than 15 years should have been vaccinated at least for 1st dose while attending offline classes. All officials, students, etc. of age group of 18 years and above should be fully vaccinated.

Also, coaching institutions shall be allowed to open at 50% capacity subject to the condition that all students from 15 to 18 years should have received single dose of vaccination and students/staff above 18 years of age are fully vaccinated.