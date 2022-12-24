Chandigarh St Xavier’s emerge runners-up in football

Students of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, emerged runners-up in the Brother Meredith Football Tournament 2022-23, organised by St John High School, Chandigarh, for the under-14 category. As many as 16 teams from various schools of Chandigarh participated in the mega event. Finals were played between host St John’s High School, Chandigarh, and St Xavier’s, Chandigarh. St John won the final match by 2-0. Jayant Bhatt of St Xavier’s, Chandigarh, was judged top scorer of the tournament with four goals in three matches.