Chandigarh's 16-year-old twin brothers bring laurels

Chandigarh, February 13
Recycled clothing start-up, “House of Udyog”, by Aarush and Rushil Khanna, sixteen-year-old twin brothers from Chandigarh and students of Strawberry Fields High School, has won the third prize globally at the International Citizen Entrepreneurship Competition, 2021.
Among 1,900 ideas and projects that championed the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, Aarush and Rushil’s recycled clothing start-up, House of Udyog, was placed third, globally.
“House of Udyog” promotes sustainable development goals by using recycled materials for pret wear, minimising their carbon footprint. Their products are ideal for the new-age conscious buyer who is committed to the consciousness of the “Make in India” initiative. It also ensures artisans’ direct-to-consumer access to uplift communities and preserve livelihoods.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
On Punjab visit eve, PM Modi meets Beas dera chief
Prime Minister lauds social service initiatives of RSSB
Two decades after department’s lapse, excess allowance to be recovered from ex-servicemen
Issue came to light when ECHS authorities refused to hand ov...
Punjab rally: Capt Amarinder replaced as his govt was being run by BJP from Delhi, says Priyanka Gandhi
Priynaka Gandhi addressed rallies in Kotkapura and Dhuri
Punjab not safe under Channi regime, says Amit Shah at Ludhiana rally
Union Home Minister says the state needs a government that s...
Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to take the stage at Priyanka Gandhi's Sangrur rally
Sidhu had accompanied Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the rally