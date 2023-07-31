Chandrayaan III India's Mission to the Moon

India's space programme has recently been receiving a lot of attention due to its successful launches of Chandrayaan-1 in 2008 and Chandrayaan-2 in 2019, and now another lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 has been launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). As an avid space enthusiast, I find this news to be extremely exciting.

Chandrayaan-3 has been designed to explore the mysteries of the Moon and achieve its primary objective of studying its exosphere, a thin atmosphere in which particles continuously escape from the Moon’s surface. To accomplish this task, the mission plans to land a rover on the Moon’s south pole region to conduct scientific experiments and collect data, which would help in our understanding the Moon’s composition.

The spacecraft was launched on July 11, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on India’s east coast, with all preparations in progress. The aim of the mission is to reduce the risk and difficulties encountered during the previous lunar mission by introducing new and improved lunar rover and lander designs.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is designed to inspire the younger generation of India to take an interest in science and technology. I’m sure many students like me will be excited to learn more about this mission and its developments.

I am looking forward to the discoveries and innovations that will come from Chandrayaan-3. I am proud to be a part of a country, which is making significant progress in space exploration and I hope that this mission will inspire more young people to pursue careers in STEM.

Hargun Kaur, Class V C, Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh

#ISRO