Chhat Model School, Chhat Bir (Mohali)

Children's Day was celebrated on the campus. A special programme was organised where students were informed about environment, pollution and climate change. A cultural programme was held. Participants were given certificates by Forest Extension Range Mohali in-charge Balihar Singh. Block Officer Pritpal Singh, Forest Guard Navjot Singh and Jashanpreet Singh were present on this occasion.
