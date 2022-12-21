Chitkara International School, Panchkula

The school celebrated its first annual day. Gian Chand Gupta, Speaker Haryana Assembly, was the Chief Guest. Dr Ashok K Chitkara, Chancellor, Chitkara University, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University and Dr Niyati Chitkara, Director, Chitkara International School, Chandigarh and Panchkula, welcomed the dignitaries and parents. The function's theme “Spice Box - Masale Swad Anusar”, was further incredibly manifested through a large human-sised and motorised spice making equipment against a magnificent backdrop of a lit world map, showcasing the origins of different spices. The different aspects and benefits of the spices were elucidated in an artistic way by the the students from kindergarten to Class VIII. Encouraging the students with his words of wisdom, the Chief Guest shed light on the values of hard work, team spirit, perseverance, and integrity and also emphasised on the importance of education and participating in both academic and co-curricular activities.