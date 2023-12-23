Chitkara School, Chandigarh

The school organised a three-day annual function 'Dhatu — The MetalVerse Odyssey' with a series of informative performances. The theme promoted to showcase the glories of metalsmiths, blacksmiths and goldsmiths as 'Panna Lal Johari', 'Kallumal Steel Wale', 'Birju Lohariya' and 'Sharma ji Tambe Wale'. Following the mission of the CBSE and the NEP 2020, the school put together a representation of the earth's different metals and alloys. Chancellor Dr Ashok K Chitkara along with Pro-Chancellor and Chairperson Dr Madhu Chitkara and Director Dr Niyati Chitkara attended the event.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#CBSE