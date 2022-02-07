CISCE announces first-term board exam results for classes X, XII

New Delhi, Feb 7
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday announced the first-term board examination results for classes X and XII.
While the ICSE exams were held between November 29 and December 16 last year, the ISC exams were conducted between November 22 and December 20.
"The results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) first-semester exam have been announced," CISCE chief executive Gerry Arathoon said.
"The results can be accessed by logging into the CAREERS portal of the council, on the website of the council, as well as through SMS," he added.
The exams were conducted in offline mode and the academic session was bifurcated into two terms after the board exams could not be conducted last year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The results had to be announced using an alternate assessment scheme.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had also bifurcated the session into two terms and conducted the first semester exams in offline mode. It is yet to announce the results.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon