CL Aggarwal DAV Model School, Chandigarh

Baisakhi was enthusiastically celebrated by the pre-primary wing of the school. Dressed in typical folk attire, students of the kindergarten wing danced to the tunes of bhangra. Students highlighted the importance of the festival and how it celebrates the harvest season. The enthusiasm and participation of the students were commendable and it was heartening to see them celebrate their culture and traditions with such zeal. The teachers told children about the importance of the festival. Principal Jyotika Ahuja conveyed best wishes to all. She spoke on the significance of the festival and appreciated the performance of the students.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.