CL Aggarwal DAV Model School, Sector 7 B, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Independence Day on its premises. Students participated in numerous activities representing the ethos of rich Indian culture. The event started with the flag-hoisting by Principal Jyotika Ahuja. Her inspiring words taught the way of righteousness and importance of unity in diversity. There was a heart-whelming dance performance. Students presented mesmerising songs. Students also presented role play displaying olden times.
