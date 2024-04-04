CL Aggarwal DAV Model School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

A ‘yagna’ was conducted at the school to seek divine blessings for the commencement of the new academic session. The dawn of a fresh session instils hope and rejuvenated spirits among all stakeholders — teachers, students, and administrative staff alike. Principal Jyotika Ahuja extended her heartfelt wishes for the well-being and prosperity of everyone, expressing her aspirations to positively impact students in the upcoming session.

