CL Aggarwal DAV Model School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

A ‘yagna’ was conducted at the school to seek divine blessings for the commencement of the new academic session. The dawn of a fresh session instils hope and rejuvenated spirits among all stakeholders — teachers, students, and administrative staff alike. Principal Jyotika Ahuja extended her heartfelt wishes for the well-being and prosperity of everyone, expressing her aspirations to positively impact students in the upcoming session.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Senior US treasury officials to urge India to maintain implementation of Russian oil price cap
In 2023, Russia had emerged as India's top oil supplier
Supreme Court to hear after 2 weeks plea to tally EVM votes with VVPAT
Petitioners want 100% cross-verification during Lok Sabha el...
Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander
Surrenders before Jhander police