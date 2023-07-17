CL Aggarwal DAV Model School, Sector 7 B, Chd

The school conducted various competitions for students. The competition was based on the theme 'Making a green world -- one tree at a time'. Students of classes I to V showcased their skills by producing innovative objects from waste. While the students of classes VI to VIII brought their thoughts and emotions to life through their essays and poems . The teachers of classes IX and X spread awareness on the importance of trees through their posters. The Van Mahotsav week celebrations concluded with 'Mango Mela' where many varieties of mangoes were displayed. Parmod Sharma, president, Yuvsatta, NGO, was the Chief Guest, encouraged the students with his valuable words. Principal Jyotika Ahuja praised the efforts made by the students and encouraged them to perform many more activities, which were environment friendly.
