CL Aggarwal DAV Model School, Sector 7, Chandigarh

The school organised a ‘Bhajan Sandhya’. The chief guest was school Principal Jyotika Ahuja. The ‘Bhajan Sandhya’ commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Students and teachers offered devotional tributes through melodious bhajans. The principal also participated in singing. The event concluded with a sense of tranquillity and unity among all attendees, carrying forward the message of harmony and spirituality.