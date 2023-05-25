CL DAV Public School, Sec- 11, Pkl

Students made the school proud by scoring a good percentage in Class XII results declared by the CBSE here. Out of 64 students, Anjana Nair brought laurels to the school by scoring 97.8 per cent in Arts stream followed by Ayush Pundir with 96.4 per cent in commerce stream and Karan Verma with 95.4 per cent in medical stream. As many as 19 students got above 85 per cent in Class XII CBSE Board exams 2023. The pass percentage of school is 100 per cent. Students of Class X too have made the school proud. Out of 101 students, Vaibhavi Sharma brought laurels to the school by scoring 96.2 per cent in followed by Prisha Kohli (95.6 per cent), Garima Mishra (95 per cent), Manaswini Malik (94.4 per cent), Gautam Goyal (94.2 per cent), Tisha (94 per cent), Anushka Verma (92.8 per cent), Kunal (92.4 per cent), Adarsh Singh (92 per cent) and Hiten Anand Thakur (90 per cent). As many as 40 students got above 85 per cent in class X CBSE board exams 2023. The pass percentage of the school is 100 c. Principal Anjali Marriya congratulated the toppers.