CL DAV Senior Public School, Sector 11, Panchkula

Under the ‘Swachhata hi Seva’ campaign of the Union Government, students of the school cleaned their surroundings within and outside the school. They motivated the people around the school to keep their surroundings neat and clean for their well-being. The campaign has made the students more aware of the importance of cleanliness of their surroundings.
