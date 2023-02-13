CL DAV Sr Public School, Sec 11, Panchkula

The school team of Nabhanyu and Shourya of Class VIII have brought laurels to the school by securing A+ grade for their project "Mop up job" at the 30th National Children Science Congress organised at the Science City, SAL Education Campus, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, from January 27 to February 2. The event was attended by 1,400 delegates, including child scientists, escort teachers, evaluators and government officials from all over India. The school team was praised by experts, scientists and jury members for the extensive research work, originality and uniqueness of the project which aimed at cleaning the oil spills using human hair and also for their outstanding presentation. Their project also bagged the coveted title of "The most promising project" for their innovative experimentation.
