Class II student designs innovative solar system game

School Web Desk

New Delhi, January 27

Yakshit Agarwal, a student of Class II of 21K School, from Delhi has utilised his time during the pandemic lockdown to design a solar system game on the Scratch portal. The game enables students to learn and explore different planets of the galaxy.

21K School is India’s only online-only school that provides students with personalised learning and flexible education to choose from Indian, American and British curriculum. Yakshit, who joined the school last year class has developed a love for coding that has now helped him to design, innovative games. He started working on the Solar System game on the Scratch portal and completed it within two days.

While playing the Solar System game, one can use the arrow keys to move the rocket around and learn cool facts about planets. In the game, one has to also protect the rocket from purple aliens.

Elated over Yakshit's achievement her mother Bhavya Agarwal, said, “Yakshit joined Scratch platform for an extra-curricular activity. We are happy that his school gave him that platform to showcase his creativity. After completing 3 hours at school Yakshit gets ample time for his extra-curricular activities.”

Aruna Shetty, Principal of 21K School, said, “Yakshit has made us proud by creating such an innovative game at this young age. Yakshit is a talented student and am sure he will explore more and keep innovating in the future too! Keeping in mind his inclination for coding and designing games, we have always supported him to nurture his love for it and provided him with the necessary encouragement at all times.”