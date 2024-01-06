Class VII students of Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh, visit Pushpa Gujral Science City

Students of Class VII of the school, accompanied by their teachers, went for an enriching educational trip to Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala. Throughout the day, students actively engaged in demonstrations that included a flight simulator, laser show, climate change theatre, robotic dinosaurs and a variety of scientific exhibits.

Meanwhile, classes VIII to X went for an excursion to Mapple Jungle Camp where they participated in adventure activities like rope climbing, zip lining, etc. This was followed by a visit to the Virasat-e-Khalsa museum at Anandpur Sahib.

