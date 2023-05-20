Classes X, XII results of Paras Public School, Bhawarna

The Central Board of Secondary Education declared classes X and XII board results. Students of the school came out with flying colours. In Class XII , a total of eight students appeared in the Board examinations in which Sania was first with a score of 92.2 per cent . Abha came second with 82 per cent while Komal stood third with 79 per cent . The Director, Mahesh Katoch and Principal Neelam Rana congratulated the students, parents and teachers for their efforts in procuring such a brilliant result and wished them good luck for their future.