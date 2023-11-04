Clay modelling at AKSIPS-125 Smart School, Kharar

The school, organised an inter-branch clay modelling competition, ‘Craft the Clay’, wherein students of Nursery and KG participated from all the branches of AKSIPS and showcased their artistic skills. The selected theme for the competition was “Nature” and “Fruits & Vegetables”. Jasdeep Kalra (Director) and Siddhant Kalra (Associate Director, Admn) of the AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools present. Judges were Honey Kaushal (sculpture artist) and Jyoti Khanna (professional artist). The motive of the competition was to stimulate the imagination of the children and enable them to give it a better shape. The creativity and dexterity of little hands were worth a loud applaud and the winners were rewarded with trophy and certificate.
