CLDAV, Pkl

A role-play competition was organised at the school for Class IV to VIII showcasing famous personalities, including political leaders, sportspersons, business tycoons and freedom fighters. The event was conducted to enhance the creativity and imagination of the students. The children came dressed in different attires and expressed the character they had donned in a few sentences. The activity helped students overcome stage fear, giving them a platform to build self-confidence. The winners were felicitated. Principal Anjali Marriya lauded the performances of the young students and remarked, "Each child is blessed with unique talent and such events are highly required to build their character and public speaking skills".
