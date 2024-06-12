Col VR Mohan DAV Public School, Dera Bassi

The school organised Environment Day celebrations on its campus. School Principal Sarita Yadav along with the other faculty members participated in the programme. The aim behind celebrating Environment Day was to create awareness among people about the importance of keeping the environment clean and green as well as saving it. Sarita Yadav along with the staff planted various trees, including sal, mahogany and eucalyptus, around the school and also donated around 150 plants to staff, students and public to grow near their places. Students of the junior classes were asked to grow plants and make posters on the theme of Environment Day and send the photos in class groups. All students participated in the programme with much enthusiasm through online mode. The principal announced that the three best posters would be selected and kept on the school board for the year, and the students would be given prizes and certificates for the same.

