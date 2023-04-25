Colourful function at New Gyan Dham Public School, Nalagarh

The school celebrated its Foundation Day, where a programme was presented by students. Information on Himachal and why Himachal Day was celebrated was given by the students. The life of Bhim Rao Ambedkar was also highlighted. School Principal Shabnam Chauhan congratulated the children for the Foundation Day and she also highlighted the significance of Himachal Day and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti and wished the children all the best for coming years. She said the performance of children could help the school reach greater heights.
