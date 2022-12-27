Colours of Christmas at Litera Heritage School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Christmas in all its joy and happiness. The entire school vibrated with the echoes of Christmas carols. The school wore a festive look with bells, streamers and a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Several activities were organised for students such as decorating Christmas tree, making Christmas cards and hand-crafted bells, buntings etc. Students presented a short skit depicting the life of Jesus Christ and the legend of Santa Claus. Teachers distributed toffees and chocolates. Chairman Narinder Singla wished everyone Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area
The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...
Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm
More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...
3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona
The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...
22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house
Police suspect suicide
5 of family charred to death in UP
As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove