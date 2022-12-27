Colours of Christmas at Litera Heritage School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Christmas in all its joy and happiness. The entire school vibrated with the echoes of Christmas carols. The school wore a festive look with bells, streamers and a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Several activities were organised for students such as decorating Christmas tree, making Christmas cards and hand-crafted bells, buntings etc. Students presented a short skit depicting the life of Jesus Christ and the legend of Santa Claus. Teachers distributed toffees and chocolates. Chairman Narinder Singla wished everyone Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.