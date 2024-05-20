Comet Mensa Public School, Dehri

The school showed outstanding 100 per cent result in Class X. As many as 55 students had appeared in the examination in which Ridhi Mahajan secured the first position with 95.8% marks, Suyash Shrimali grabbed the second position with 94.6% and Ruhani clinched the third position with 94.2%. Bhargavi scored 93.4%, Hitesh 92.6%, Manav 91.6%, Pragvansh 90.6% and Anshika Pathania 90.2%. Ten students passed the examination with 80 to 90% and 16 students scored 70 to 80% marks. School Managing Director Vasu Soni, Executive Director Mridul Soni and Principal Jyoti Mahajan gave credit for this to the hard work and dedication of the teachers and children.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.