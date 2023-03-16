Comet Mensa Public School, Dehri, Kangra dist

The SOF International & National Olympiads of various subjects were conducted in which aspirants from Classes III to X participated and brought laurels to the school by bagging 31 gold medals.
Avni, Aarushi Guleria, Mehul, Nakshit Mankotia, Savi, Shagun Rani, Aniket Rana, Mannat, Ryan Dua, Angel, Anukriti, Atiksh, Ashutosh Jha, Anjanay, Ridhima, Dhruv Kapoor, Krishika Jasrotia, Sanchit Razial and Shagun in SOF science exam won gold medals of excellence.
Avni, Vinayak Kapila, Rudra Parashar, Hitesh Guleria, Niharika Singh and Sangam were gold medalists in general knowledge. Mehul, Paavni Sharma, Atharv Sharma, Navdha, Naaz and Utkarsh clinched gold nedals in English. School Managing Director Vasu Soni and Principal Jyoti Mahajan wished them good luck for their future.
