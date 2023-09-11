Comet Mensa School, Dehri, Kangra

Teacher’s Day was celebrated in the school. The programme was inaugurated by School Executive Director Mridul Soni and Principal Jyoti Mahajan by lighting the lamp. A talent hunt programme was organised by children to honour the teachers. Participants entertained the teachers and students as per their talent by doing dance, speech, mimicry, skit, beatboxing, etc. Principal Jyoti Mahajan explained the importance of Teacher’s Day to the children. At the end, prizes were distributed to the winners. Navadha Soni of Class X clinched ‘Stand Out Performance Trophy’, Vansh of Class VII bagged ‘Eccentric Performer Trophy’ and Aradhya of Class V got ‘The Hidden Gem Throphy. Mehul of Class V, Akshara of Class IX and Adanya of Class IV received consolation prizes. School Managing Director Vasu Soni, Executive Director Mridul Soni and Principal Jyoti Mahajan greeted the teachers on Teacher’s Day.

#Kangra