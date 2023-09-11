Comet Mensa School, Dehri, Kangra

Teacher’s Day was celebrated in the school. The programme was inaugurated by School Executive Director Mridul Soni and Principal Jyoti Mahajan by lighting the lamp. A talent hunt programme was organised by children to honour the teachers. Participants entertained the teachers and students as per their talent by doing dance, speech, mimicry, skit, beatboxing, etc. Principal Jyoti Mahajan explained the importance of Teacher’s Day to the children. At the end, prizes were distributed to the winners. Navadha Soni of Class X clinched ‘Stand Out Performance Trophy’, Vansh of Class VII bagged ‘Eccentric Performer Trophy’ and Aradhya of Class V got ‘The Hidden Gem Throphy. Mehul of Class V, Akshara of Class IX and Adanya of Class IV received consolation prizes. School Managing Director Vasu Soni, Executive Director Mridul Soni and Principal Jyoti Mahajan greeted the teachers on Teacher’s Day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20: Eyeing One Future, 'milestone' summit wraps up
PM Modi pushes for expansion of UNSC | Announces virtual ses...
7 killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu
The victims were seated on the roadside when the accident ha...
Novak Djokovic wins US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev
He moves one major singles title ahead of Serena Williams an...
Modi flags anti-India acts in Canada with Justin Trudeau
Trudeau’s plane suffers snag, flight delayed