Community Da y at Delhi Public School, Yamunanagar

The school celebrated 'ATL Community Day' on the school campus. As many as 60 students from non-ATL schools of nearby areas were invited for the innovation fest to inculcate interest in science and technology. An exhibition was conducted by the ATL students where they showed their creativity by making various projects like smart irrigation system, smart dustbin, automated parking system based on Arduino and sensors, sanitiser machine etc. A workshop was also conducted by ATL In-charge Monika Sangwan and ATL students on circuit designing, tinkercad simulation,3-D designing and printing. Guest speakers Dr Kamal Sharma (Principal) Engineering Collage, Ambala, and Devashish from the Computer Department conducted a session on "Emerging technologies" and guided the students how they could use the technology to benefit them. Principal Manisha Singh appreciated the efforts of the ATL In-charge and students for conducting the session smoothly.