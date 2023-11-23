Community lunch at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Saloh

The school organised a community lunch on its premises. All 486 students participated in the event by contributing different type of dishes. They made all the dishes at their own. The community lunch proved to be a link in achieving the goals set by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. The programme was headed by Principal Neelam Gularia. All students enjoyed the scrumptious feast.
